Skriniar agent: 'No Inter chance'

By Football Italia staff

Milan Skriniar is “100 per cent” sure to remain at Sampdoria next season, said his agent, even if “Inter are a top club” and favourites for 2018-19.

There were reports of a dinner meeting last night between Samp and Inter directors to discuss several players, including Slovakia defender Skriniar.

“Obviously I was aware of that meeting, but I don’t think anything will come of it,” agent Karol Csonto told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I can tell you exactly what will happen, because Milan will certainly stay at Sampdoria next season. Anything can happen in football, but in this case I can say he is 100 per cent sure.”

However, the door is open for Inter to lead the bidding war next summer.

“Certainly, who wouldn’t like to wear the Inter jersey? We are talking about a top club.”