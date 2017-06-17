NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
PSG stun Torino and Sirigu
By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain are suddenly no longer willing to net Salvatore Sirigu join Torino without a hefty fee, claims L’Equipe.

The goalkeeper’s contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he has already agreed personal terms with Toro.

Having been loaned out to Sevilla and Osasuna over the last year, it was assumed PSG would either terminate his contract early or let him go on loan.

However, L’Equipe reports today that Paris Saint-Germain have changed their minds and now want a substantial transfer fee for the 30-year-old.

It now remains to be seen if Torino will accept that or look at other alternatives.

Sirigu is eager for a return to Serie A, having left Palermo in 2011.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies