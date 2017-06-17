PSG stun Torino and Sirigu

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain are suddenly no longer willing to net Salvatore Sirigu join Torino without a hefty fee, claims L’Equipe.

The goalkeeper’s contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he has already agreed personal terms with Toro.

Having been loaned out to Sevilla and Osasuna over the last year, it was assumed PSG would either terminate his contract early or let him go on loan.

However, L’Equipe reports today that Paris Saint-Germain have changed their minds and now want a substantial transfer fee for the 30-year-old.

It now remains to be seen if Torino will accept that or look at other alternatives.

Sirigu is eager for a return to Serie A, having left Palermo in 2011.