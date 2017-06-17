NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Juventus target Andre Gomes
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are considering alternatives to Steven N’Zonzi, including 23-year-old Barcelona talent Andre Gomes.

The Bianconeri confirmed their interest in N’Zonzi, but Sevilla don’t seem ready to budge from their €40m asking price.

According to Mundo Deportivo, one of the other candidates for the midfield role is Andre Gomes, who had already been linked with them last year.

Barcelona paid €35m to get the Portugal international from Valencia a year ago, but he struggled to make an impact, scoring three goals with three assists in 47 competitive games.

Juve had been interested in Andre Gomes when he was still at Valencia and the cost may well have dropped a little.

He turns 24 next month and already has 21 senior caps for Portugal.

