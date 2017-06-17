Dani Alves has Man City deal

By Football Italia staff

Reports continue to multiply that Dani Alves has given the all-clear for a transfer to Manchester City, so Juventus are negotiating a fee.

The right-back only joined Juve a year ago as a free agent when his contract with Barcelona expired.

He helped them reach the Champions League Final, win the Scudetto and Coppa Italia with six goals and seven assists in 33 competitive games.

However, the situation soured after the season ended, with Dani Alves publicly urging Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus if he wanted to reach his full potential.

Multiple sources including Mundo Deportivo, the Corriere dello Sport and The Sun all say that Dani Alves has agreed personal terms with Manchester City so he can reunite with former Barcelona Coach Pep Guardiola.

The two clubs are now talking about a fee and Juventus would make a profit regardless, having picked him up as a free agent 12 months ago.

It’s believed the 34-year-old wanted a longer contract, but the Bianconeri weren’t prepared to give that for a 34-year-old.

He has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but City appear to be the only genuine contenders.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves did clear up a misunderstanding with the Gonzalo Higuain video that appeared to be a farewell message, which appeared and then disappeared on Pipita's social media accounts.

The Brazilian clarified it was a video message sent to a TV programme that he was on.