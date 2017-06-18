Juve: Can, Matuidi or Matic?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus continue to seek alternatives to Steven N’Zonzi in midfield, including Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can and Nemanja Matic.

The Bianconeri want reinforcements in the middle of the park after losing the Champions League Final 4-1 to Real Madrid, ruining their hopes of a Treble.

N’Zonzi has emerged as the ideal candidate, but Sevilla will not budge from the €40m release clause in his contract.

Other options are being scouted, as Emre Can would be far more affordable, especially as his contract with Liverpool is due to expire in June 2018.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, if Can doesn’t sign a new deal with the Reds soon, then Juve can swoop for the German international.

There are also other alternatives, as Matuidi wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain, but Inter are tracking him too.

Matic has long been wanted by Massimiliano Allegri and could leave Chelsea with the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko, so Juventus are monitoring the situation, claim Tuttosport.