Report: Salah books Liverpool medical

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Egypt claim Roma winger Mohamed Salah will have his Liverpool medical on Tuesday after raising the offer to €45m.

According to KingFut, the Reds have finally accepted they need to break the bank in order to get the former Chelsea and Fiorentina man.

Their initial offer of €32m was rejected out of hand several weeks ago, as the Giallorossi were adamant they would not drop below at least €40m.

Now it’s reported the deal has been struck for €45m, which is likely to include bonuses, and he’ll fly in for a medical on Tuesday.

The source in Egypt claims Salah has already booked his plane ticket.

He turned 25 this week and had his best ever professional season, scoring 19 goals in all competition for Roma.

The Capital club has already identified his replacement in Rachid Ghezzal, who is a free agent after his contract with Olympique Lyonnais expires this month.