Petagna: 'Italy U21s are feared'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna is confident “everyone fears Italy this time” in the European Under-21 Championships, as they debut with Denmark tonight.

It kicks off in Krakow at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), as they are in Group C along with Germany and the Czech Republic.

“I am very optimistic and certain that Italy will make a good impression,” Atalanta striker Petagna told L’Eco di Bergamo newspaper.

“Just try to look back and find how long it’s been since the Under-21 side has been entirely made up of players who start regularly in Serie A.

“In this squad, there are players capable of changing the game at any moment, for example Domenico Berardi, who on the right day is unstoppable even in Serie A.

“On the other flank, we’ve got Federico Bernardeschi, a real luxury player. Everyone fears Italy this time and there must be a reason.”