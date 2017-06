Capello loses Jiangsu Suning debut

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello lost his debut Chinese Super League match on the Jiangsu Suning bench, which was played on his 71st birthday.

The Coach was appointed last week by Suning Group, the same company that runs Inter.

His team suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the relegation battle with Changchun Yatai.

An own goal from Yang Boyu proved decisive 16 minutes into the game and they were unable to recover.

Now Jiangsu Suning are mired in the danger zone and Capello will have a lot of work ahead of him.