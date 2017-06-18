U21 line-ups: Denmark v Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy begin their Under-21 European Championship journey against Denmark, starting the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi and Roberto Gagliardini.

It kicks off in Krakow at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and they are in the same group as Germany and Patrik Schick’s Czech Republic.

In the earlier game, Germany beat the Czech Republic 2-0, despite a late parried penalty.

Coach Gigi Di Biagio said he is confident the transfer speculation surrounding Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma won’t be a problem for the 18-year-old, so he gets the gloves.

There were some concerns as to whether he’d take part in the tournament at all, as he had to postpone his exams and was not the first-choice goalkeeper throughout qualifying, having already stepped up to the senior squad.

He’s one of quite a few Italy players who already have full senior caps, including Daniele Rugani, Mattia Caldara, Gagliardini, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Berardi, Andrea Petagna and Bernardeschi.

Di Biagio has opted for the 4-3-3 formation, leaving Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa on the bench.

Denmark were unbeaten throughout qualifying, drawing the first game with Wales and winning the other nine in a row.

They had some issues this week, as on Friday seven players missed training due to a stomach bug, but by yesterday only full-backs Jakob Blaabjerg and Rasmus Nissen were still struggling.

Denmark are unbeaten in a competitive match since the 4-1 semi-final defeat to Sweden in the 2015 Euros, on June 27. They reached the semi-final of the Under-21 Euros in 2015, losing to Sweden.

Italy remain the most successful side in the Under-21 Euros, winning five times (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000 and 2004) with the silver medal in both 1986 and 2013. They also reached four semi-finals.

Having said that, the Azzurrini got past the group phase just once in the last six editions: 2013, eventually losing the Final to Spain.

The last competitive meeting between these sides was on May 24, 2006, a 3-3 thriller as part of the 2006 European Under-21 Championship.

At all levels, Denmark have never beaten Italy in a competitive match with three draws and four defeats.

Denmark: Hojbjerg; Holst, Banggaard, Maxso, Rasmussen; Hjulsager, Christensen, Norgaard, Borsting; L Andersen, Ingvartsen

Denmark bench: Hagelskjaer, Iversen, Zohore, Nissen, J Andersen, Nielsen, Pedersen, Jensen, Hansen, Rasmussen, Junker, Duelund

Italy: Donnarumma; Conti, Rugani, Caldara, Barreca; Benassi, Gagliardini, Pellegrini; Berardi, Petagna, Bernardeschi

Italy bench: Cragno, Scuffet, Calabria, Cataldi, Grassi, Cerri, Biraschi, Garritano, Chiesa, Locatelli, Ferrari, Pezzella