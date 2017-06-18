Pellegrini: 'Next game most important'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a spectacular bicycle kick in Italy’s victory over Denmark, but warned the Under-21 European Championship just got started.

The Azzurrini emerged 2-0 winners in Krakow thanks to Pellegrini’s stunner and Andrea Petagna meeting Federico Chiesa’s cross late on.

“We were struggling to raise the tempo in the first half, but the goal broke the ice. We wanted to win this game at all costs,” the Sassuolo midfielder told Rai Sport a day before his 21st birthday.

“Denmark defended very well and we knew it would be tough to break them down. After the goal, we found more space to hurt them.

“It was an emotional moment for me. During the break, the Coach told us to stay calm, that the goal would come eventually.

“On the goal I saw the defender put his head towards the ball, but fortunately he didn’t get there. I dedicate the goal to Veronica, my girlfriend, as she is always my first thought.”

Italy are now joint top of Group C with Germany, who beat the Czech Republic 2-0, but only the winners are guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.

“Wednesday’s game (against the Czech Republic) will perhaps be even more important than this one, seeing today’s results.”

Pellegrini is widely expected to return to Roma, as they have a €10m buy-back option.

“I didn’t expect all this attention at the start of the season, but now I try to take it one game at a time.”