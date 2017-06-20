Official: Bucchi new Sassuolo Coach

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo have officially announced that Cristian Bucchi has been appointed as their new Coach.

Eusebio Di Francesco left the Neroverdi earlier this month to join Roma, meaning there was a vacancy on the bench at Mapei Stadium.

That vacancy has now been filled, however, with the appointment of the ex-Perugia boss.

“U.S Sassuolo Calcio announces that it has entrusted the management of the first team to Mr Cristian Bucchi,” a statement on the Neroverdi’s website confirmed.

“The Press conference will be held tomorrow, Wednesday June 21, at 12 noon at Modena Golf & Country Club in Colombaro.

“Still tomorrow, June 21, there will also be the presentation of Cristian Bucchi to the Neroverdi fans with a meeting, organised in collaboration with the Amministrazione Comunale di Sassuolo scheduled for 21.00 at the Piazzale Roverella in Sassuolo.

“We invite all fans to attend the evening to give a warm welcome to Cristian Bucchi.”

Bucchi is a former striker, known for his goalscoring prowess in Serie B.