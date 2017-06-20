Sassuolo have officially announced that Cristian Bucchi has been appointed as their new Coach.
Eusebio Di Francesco left the Neroverdi earlier this month to join Roma, meaning there was a vacancy on the bench at Mapei Stadium.
That vacancy has now been filled, however, with the appointment of the ex-Perugia boss.
“U.S Sassuolo Calcio announces that it has entrusted the management of the first team to Mr Cristian Bucchi,” a statement on the Neroverdi’s website confirmed.
“The Press conference will be held tomorrow, Wednesday June 21, at 12 noon at Modena Golf & Country Club in Colombaro.
“Still tomorrow, June 21, there will also be the presentation of Cristian Bucchi to the Neroverdi fans with a meeting, organised in collaboration with the Amministrazione Comunale di Sassuolo scheduled for 21.00 at the Piazzale Roverella in Sassuolo.
“We invite all fans to attend the evening to give a warm welcome to Cristian Bucchi.”
Bucchi is a former striker, known for his goalscoring prowess in Serie B.