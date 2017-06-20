NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Agent: 'No Reina-Napoli meeting'
By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina’s agent has denied reports a new contract extension with Napoli is imminent. “There are no meetings planned.”

The goalkeeper is tied to the club until June 2018 and wants a longer deal, so there were suggestions today that he would pen another one-year deal.

“There are no meetings planned with Napoli,” agent Manuel Garcia Quilon told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The rumours regarding an offer including renewal with release clause are not true. I repeat, there will be no meeting over the next few days.”

Newcastle United continue to wait in the wings in case the Spaniard walks away.

