NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Arsenal reject Juve Szczesny offer
By Football Italia staff

Arsenal have reportedly turned down the Juventus €4.5m offer for Wojciech Szczesny, demanding €14.7m.

According to The Sun, Juve’s attempts to keep the goalkeeper in Serie A after his two-year Roma loan have hit problems.

His contract with the Gunners expires in June 2018, but Arsenal shrugged off the £4m proposal.

They insist he is worth closer to £13m and are prepared to keep the 28-year-old Poland international on the bench rather than let him leave for a lower fee.

Napoli and Milan have also been linked with Szczesny, but like Juve, do not intend to pay €14.7m.

