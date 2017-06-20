Milan tracking Cuadrado too

By Football Italia staff

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado is a transfer target for Milan as well as Valencia, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Colombia international was signed in a complex deal from Chelsea worth €25m, but the 29-year-old was very inconsistent and lost his place to a revamped Dani Alves in the final weeks of the season.

According to Sportitalia, Vincenzo Montella has identified Cuadrado as one of his preferred wingers to reinforce the right flank at Milan.

He would above all be a target if Suso didn’t agree an extension on his current contract, which expires in 2019.

They face competition from the likes of Valencia, Arsenal and PSG, though the asking price is at least €25m, closer to €30m.