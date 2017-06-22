Montella convinces Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella reportedly used his shared roots to convince Gianluigi Donnarumma and his family to stay with Milan in a visit to their home town.

The goalkeeper had rejected a contract renewal, ready to walk away as a free agent in June 2018, but according to multiple reports he is ready to reconsider.

One of the reasons behind this change of heart may well be a visit from Coach Montella, who was spotted in Castellammare di Stabia this week.

This is the home town near Naples of both Montella and Donnarumma, so local paper Metropolis claims the tactician met with the goalkeeper’s family for over an hour.

“I’m here on vacation, not to talk about football,” he assured fans while posing for selfies.

However, it’s reported he then drove to Donnarumma’s family home to meet father Alfonso.