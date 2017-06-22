Salah transfer breaks records

By Football Italia staff

Mohamed Salah’s €50m transfer to Liverpool has set new records for both Roma and the Reds, generating a €29.3m profit.

This evening the move was finalised with the Giallorossi announcing the financial details.

It’s a €42m initial fee (£36.9m) plus up to €8m in bonuses (£7m) for a total potential cost of £43.9m (€50m).

This makes Salah the most expensive ever transfer for Liverpool and Roma’s biggest sale, comfortably beating Erik Lamela to Tottenham Hotspur for €35m in August 2013.

According to Calcio E Finanza, this means the Serie A side will make a profit of €29.3m on Salah’s sale.

They signed him from Chelsea for €5m on loan in the summer of 2015, paying another €15m in 2016, therefore spreading the cost.

This also helps Roma balance the books ahead of the June 30 Financial Fair Play deadline.

It will also be the most profitable Giallorossi sale after Miralem Pjanic to Juventus (€28.272m) and Marquinhos to Paris Saint-Germain (€27.470m).

Liverpool’s biggest ever signing was previously Andy Carroll for £35m.

The Egypt international also becomes the most expensive African player in the world.