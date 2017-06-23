‘Valero can be Inter’s Pirlo’

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Beppe Bergomi believes Borja Valero is “the ideal player” for the Nerazzurri to rebuild around and can be their Andrea Pirlo.

Valero is understood to be on the verge of becoming Luciano Spalletti’s first Inter signing, and Bergomi felt the Fiorentina midfielder had what it took to be what Pirlo was for Juve under Antonio Conte.

“He should be the first midfield purchase for Luciano Spalletti’s new Inter,” the iconic defender told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In my opinion, he’s a very convincing reinforcement for various reasons. At 32 years old, is Borja Valero the ideal player for a team to rebuild? I think so.

“The most recent example that comes to my mind is Andrea Pirlo’s move to Juventus in the summer of 2011 at the same age as the Spaniard.

“I initially had reservations about that move, but the facts completely disproved them.

“Even Juventus, like today’s Inter, came back from a few disappointing seasons and needed to rebuild through a long-term project that would allow them to be immediately competitive gain.

“The result? Four consecutive Scudetti and the Champions League Final in 2015, which they lost against a very strong Barcelona.

“From a tactical point of view, Borja Valero will also be able to represent for Inter what Pirlo was for Conte’s Juve.

“If Spalletti adopts a 4-2-3-1 formation, the Spaniard will be deployed as one of the two central midfielders, and alongside him, from the current squad, I think it’ll be Gagliardini.

“The Spaniard is the kind of player that Inter lacked last season: a playmaker able to dictate the tempo and turn the team around. He’s a player with a strong character.

“The psychological aspect is another that he convinces me a lot in.

“Borja Valero has the right experience to withstand the pressures that a team such as the Nerazzurri inevitably entail.

“The Spaniard is in that of calibre of players and characters that manage to boost the performances of their teammates.

“A team like the Nerazzurri, who need to build a winning mentality, absolutely have the need for players with these technical and psychological characteristics.

“However, a single purchase, in my view, isn’t enough to guarantee Inter attaining their minimum objective for next season, a Champions League place.

“I think they need more additions: a centre-back, a left-back and a left-footed attacker.

“The rest will be down to Luciano Spalletti, a Coach who has shown to have an important talent: to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

“In this regard, Borja Valero can give him a big hand.”