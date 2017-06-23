Berlu: Gigio doesn’t deserve criticism

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi claims it is wrong that Gianluigi Donnarumma has faced more criticism than Italian politicians.

Donnarumma has come under intense scrutiny for his refusal to sign a new contract with Milan, but Berlusconi feels the current landscape of Italian politics is more of a contentious issue than the goalkeeper’s future.

“Donnarumma is a very good kid of 18 years, who faces difficult choices and big [financial] sums,” he told La7.

“You don’t have to judge him badly. Instead, there have been 500 politicians who have changed team in this parliamentary term by overturning the vote of the Italian people…”