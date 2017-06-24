U21: Italy must beat Germany and...

By Football Italia staff

Italy face Germany in tonight’s European Under-21 Championship clash, but need to win at least 3-1 to be sure of a semi-final spot.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and completes Group C.

The Azzurrini won the opener 2-0 against Denmark, but then capitulated 3-1 to the Czech Republic, while the Germans have a 100 per cent record so far.

Only the group winners can go through to the semi-finals and the role of best runner-up has already been taken by Slovakia in Group B (eliminating Portugal on goal difference).

Gigi Di Biagio’s men realise even beating Germany this evening might not be enough to secure qualification.

It would be sufficient just to get three points as long as the Czech Republic do not beat Denmark in the other game.

The other option would be for Italy to beat Germany by scoring at least three and with a two-goal cushion.

Di Biagio is expected to revamp his line-up yet again, bringing in Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini with Antonio Barreca at left-back.

Despite his excellent form coming off the bench in both games, Federico Chiesa of Fiorentina can’t break into the starting XI.

Probable line-ups

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Rugani, Caldara, Barreca; Pellegrini, Gagliardini, Benassi; Berardi, Petagna, Bernardeschi

Germany (4-2-3-1): Pollersbeck; Toljan, Stark, Kempf, Gerhardt; Arnold, Dahoud; Weiser, Meyer, Gnabry; Selke