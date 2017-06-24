Roma lose Rui and Peres too?

By Football Italia staff

Roma are transforming their squad, as after Mohamed Salah, Kostas Manolas, Leandro Paredes and Wojciech Szczesny, now Mario Rui and Bruno Peres could also leave.

The Giallorossi are enacting something of a revolution this summer with the arrival of new Coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Salah was sold to Liverpool for €42m plus €8m bonuses and Szczesny will return to Arsenal after a two-year loan, giving Alisson the gloves.

Manolas and Paredes are in advanced negotiations for a joint €70m transfer to Roberto Mancini’s Zenit.

Now the Corriere della Sera claims more players are on the way out, as Bruno Peres is believed to be on the market, as he doesn’t appreciate being second choice to currently-injured Emerson Palmieri.

Mario Rui is headed to Napoli for a reunion with former Empoli Coach Maurizio Sarri, though Roma want €10m and so far the offer is €6m.

Il Mattino reports that Rui has already agreed a four-year contract worth €1.6m per season with the Partenopei.

“Sarri strongly wants him,” confessed agent Mario Giuffredi to La Repubblica.

“I always said he would stay at Roma, but seeing how insistent Napoli are being, we’ll meet with the Giallorossi next week.”