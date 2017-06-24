NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Atalanta give Papu Gomez new deal
By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez is considering a huge offer to extend his Atalanta contract, despite talks to join Lazio or Milan.

The 29-year-old winger was an essential part of Atalanta’s fourth-place Serie A finish, contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in 37 Serie A games.

He expressed the desire to try new challenges this summer, but negotiations for a sale to Lazio or Milan have not reached a successful conclusion.

The Bergamo boys are determined to keep Papu, who is under contract until June 2020, by offering a new and improved deal.

According to Sky Sport Italia, this would keep him there for another four years and make him the highest-earner in the history of the club.

