NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Zenit want Brozovic too
By Football Italia staff

Zenit are close to a double deal for Kostas Manolas and Leandro Paredes from Roma, but still want Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic too.

New Coach Roberto Mancini is transforming the squad in St-Petersburg after taking over last week and shopping in Serie A.

Multiple reports state that Zenit are on the verge of completing a double swoop for defender Manolas and midfielder Paredes, which would give Roma approximately €70m.

Mancini’s excursion into Serie A isn’t over yet, as Sportitalia note he still wants to bring Brozovic to Russia too.

The Croatia international is not part of new boss Luciano Spalletti’s plans, but Inter want to make at least €25 from his sale.

It’s reported Everton saw their €18m proposal turned down for being too low, leaving the door open for Zenit to pounce.

