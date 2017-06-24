Kwadwo Asamoah is again attracting interest from Turkey, as the Juventus wing-back is wanted by Trabzonspor.
The Ghana international had also been linked with Galatasaray this summer.
According to Ghanasoccer.net, the 28-year-old has now received a proposal from Trabzonspor to start a new stage of his career in Turkey.
However, Asamoah hopes to remain at Juventus, where his versatility makes him a valuable figure.
His playing time has been severely limited of late due to persistent injury problems.