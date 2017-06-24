NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Trabzonspor want Asamoah too
By Football Italia staff

Kwadwo Asamoah is again attracting interest from Turkey, as the Juventus wing-back is wanted by Trabzonspor.

The Ghana international had also been linked with Galatasaray this summer.

According to Ghanasoccer.net, the 28-year-old has now received a proposal from Trabzonspor to start a new stage of his career in Turkey.

However, Asamoah hopes to remain at Juventus, where his versatility makes him a valuable figure.

His playing time has been severely limited of late due to persistent injury problems.

