Handanovic gets Inter warning

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly told Samir Handanovic that he can either leave or undertake extra training to improve his footwork, as Luciano Spalletti wants Wojciech Szczesny.

The Slovenia international has regularly been among the best shot-stoppers in Serie A for years now and is a specialist on penalties.

He turns 33 next month and only extended his contract 18 months ago, resisting offers from the likes of Manchester United.

However, now Tuttosport claim that Handanovic has been told he either needs to improve radically with the ball at his feet or go elsewhere.

New Coach Spalletti has already praised Szczesny, who he worked with at Roma for two years and will now return to Arsenal after that loan spell.

“Then obviously Szczesny is a modern player, because he can use his feet and in modern football you need that to start moves from the back,” said Spalletti.

Handanovic may well feel affronted by the sudden change of tune, as his loyalty to Inter meant he has still never played in the Champions League.