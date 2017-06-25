Ventura: 'Italy U21 Euros potential'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura feels the Italy Under-21 side and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma “have huge potential” in the European Championship.

The Azzurrini beat Germany 1-0 last night to set up a semi-final against Spain on Tuesday.

“It’s a squad with huge potential,” senior Italy Coach Ventura told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“There was tension in the first half, as they were so eager to do well it affected them. It was a deserved victory and it’s fundamental in these tournaments to top the group.

“Italy are at the top level in this tournament and they’ve got everything it takes to do well.”

Donnarumma is still only 18 years old, but risked distraction after protests over his Milan contract dispute.

“I advise him to just focus on being a player, because he is destined for great things. I have rarely seen such a young player with such maturity on the field.

“I hope this soap opera can end soon and that he is able to relax when starting the new season. It would be good for all of Italian football.”