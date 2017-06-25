Man Utd ask after Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United could turn to Fiorentina talent Federico Bernardeschi if Inter don’t lower the €55m Ivan Perisic asking price.

Jose Mourinho has been tracking Croatia international Perisic for months, but the Nerazzurri are determined to get €55m for his sale.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Premier League outfit is preparing Plan B and that would also involve a Serie A club.

The next target on the list is Italy Under-21 international Bernardeschi, who is refusing to sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

His current deal expires in June 2018, but the Viola still demand €50m for the 23-year-old.

Juventus are currently the favourites for Bernardeschi and prepared to offer €40m plus bonuses over the next few days.

However, Chelsea are also interested and Fiorentina would much rather sell abroad than reinforce their bitter Serie A rivals.

This season Bernardeschi contributed 14 goals and five assists in 42 competitive games for the Viola.