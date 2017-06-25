NEWS
Sunday June 25 2017
Donnarumma: 'Raiola stays!'
By Football Italia staff

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma broke his silence and denied he’s ready to sack agent Mino Raiola: “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow!”

There had been multiple reports over the last 24 hours that Donnarumma was prepared to fire Raiola and renew his contract with the Rossoneri following tension between his family and the representative.

However, this afternoon the 18-year-old finally ended his silence on the whole affair.

“#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow!” he wrote on Twitter.

This appears to rule out that possibility and with it the chances of a Milan reunion.

Now it remains to be seen if Donnarumma will remain for the final year of his contract or force a transfer elsewhere.

Real Madrid are the favourites, though Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also interested.

