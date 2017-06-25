Gonzalo Rodriguez picks San Lorenzo

By Football Italia staff

Former Fiorentina captain Gonzalo Rodriguez will sign for San Lorenzo, “the club he grew up in,” confirmed his agent.

The defender is a free agent after his contract was allowed to expire at the Stadio Franchi.

“He rejected an offer from Betis Seville, just as he did with Racing Avellaneda,” confirmed agent Toti Iglesias.

“He has chosen San Lorenzo, the club he grew up in. Clearly that factor weighed heavily on his decision.

“Once he returns from the summer vacation, he’ll undergo a medical and then sign a three-year contract.”

Gonzalo Rodriguez had also been linked with Milan, Lazio and Inter.