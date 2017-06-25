Inaki Williams: 'Tough Spain-Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Inaki Williams warns Spain “must prove we’re better on the night” in the European Under-21 Championship semi-final.

The sides will face off on Tuesday, a replay of the 2013 Final won 4-2 by Spain.

“It’ll be a great game against Italy and both teams have a great chance of reaching the Final,” said Williams in his Press conference.

“We’ve got a good feeling and realise that to win the tournament, we need to beat the Azzurri too. We’ve got to prove we’re better on the night.

“Italy are very strong, we studied them carefully and I am sure they’ll make qualification very complicated for us. Italy play with ardour, but we believe in the Final.”

Spain have won their last three meetings with the Azzurrini, including a 2-1 friendly in March.

“We were superior that day and won deservedly, but the next game won’t be a friendly. There’s a lot at stake and we’ll need to give our all. Italy attack with pace and defend very well too.”

Williams was asked to name his favourite Italian player of all time and chose Alessandro Del Piero.