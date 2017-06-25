Alex Sandro requests Chelsea?

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro has decided to leave Juventus after Chelsea increased their offer to €70m, according to Calciomercato.com.

Earlier this week, Bianconeri director Beppe Marotta confirmed receiving “a very substantial offer” for the Brazilian left-back.

He also noted that Juve “don’t keep anyone against their will,” effectively inviting the defender to request a transfer.

Reports in Italy this evening suggest that has now happened and Alex Sandro is ready to join Chelsea, where he’d more than double his current €2.8m salary to earn over €7m net per year in London.

Juve would also make a huge profit, having bought the 26-year-old from FC Porto for €26m in the summer of 2015.

The Turin giants already need to replace Dani Alves, who will be released from his contract by mutual consent to join Manchester City, so are completely revamping half their defence.

Matteo Darmian of Manchester United and Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio are consistently named as targets, but negotiations are intensifying with Atalanta to recall Leonardo Spinazzola early.

He is currently midway through a two-year loan deal in Bergamo.