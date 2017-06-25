Donnarumma: 'I'll discuss Milan renewal'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma “wished to reiterate my absolute love for Milan. As soon as the Euros are finished, I’ll meet the club to discuss my renewal.”

The goalkeeper has been absolutely silent on his future for weeks while representative Mino Raiola gave interviews accusing Milan directors of “threats and mobbing behaviour.”

This afternoon, Donnarumma tweeted a denial that he was ready to fire Raiola, which prompted many to assume he was indeed walking away.

However, this evening he took to Instagram with a new message.

“Today my tweet sparked a real firestorm, which I did not wish to generate, so for that I apologise.

“I wish to reiterate my absolute love for Milan and its fans. Now all that’s in my mind is the Nazionale, with whom I hope to give a gift to all the supporters.

“My promise is that, as soon as the Euros are finished, I will meet the club along with my family and my agent to discuss my renewal.”

This leaves the door very much open to a possible rethink, as Raiola had announced last week that Donnarumma would not sign a new contract.

Raiola himself also responded to the situation via Twitter, creating a ‘ship’ name for the pair.

“DONNARAIOLA x HATERS 1-0. What’s next?”

His current deal expires in June 2018 and Coach Vincenzo Montella helped a ‘charm offensive’ to win over the 18-year-old’s family, begging them to reconsider.

Donnarumma is participating in the European Under-21 Championship in Poland, where Italy face Spain in the semi-final on Tuesday.