Raiola: 'Donnarumma meets Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola took to Twitter after the Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘hacking’ controversy and confirmed “we’ll meet Milan after the Euros.”

The situation took a series of bizarre twists on Sunday night, as the 18-year-old goalkeeper posted on Instagram that he would discuss a new contract following the European Under-21 Championship.

He then deleted his entire Instagram account an hour later, claiming he had been “hacked,” but maintained his Twitter account.

Amid the confusion over what was to be taken seriously and what was a ‘hack’, Raiola commented on Twitter.

“ ‘Tweets’ between me and Gigi are tweets of friendship. After Euros we’ll meet Milan. Now Nazionale is important.”

This message is also curious, as Donnarumma’s nickname is Gigio and not Gigi.