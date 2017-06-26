Official: Palace appoint De Boer

By Football Italia staff

Crystal Palace have appointed former Inter boss Frank de Boer as their new manager on a three-year contract.

It marks De Boer’s first managerial position since his ill-fated 85 days in charge of Inter, which came to an end last November.

“I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club,” he told Palace’s official website, prior to his presentation on Monday.

“It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base.

“This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London.”

The ex-Barcelona and Netherlands defender won four straight Eredivisie titles with Ajax between 2011 and 2015, before stepping down a year later.

He replaces Sam Allardyce, who retired from coaching after he guided Palace to Premier League safety last season.

Image courtesy @CPFC via Twitter