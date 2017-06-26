Agent: Milan want Calhanoglu

By Football Italia staff

Hakan Calhanoglu’s agent has responded to Milan speculation by confirming “there’s been contact” from the Rossoneri.

Reports in Germany on Monday afternoon claimed Calhanoglu had already agreed to join Milan, and Bektas Demirtas tellingly refused to comment on whether the claim about the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder was true.

“There’s been contact,” the representative told Reviersport.de.

“Still, I don’t want to comment on this. I’ll just say that Milan are a top European club.”

Tuttomercatoweb, meanwhile, believes the Rossoneri can clinch the Turk’s signature for €20m – €5m less than what was previously suggested.