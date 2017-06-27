NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Schick announcement imminent
By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick reportedly completed his Juventus medical in the Czech Republic, so an official announcement of his signature is imminent.

The Sampdoria striker was in Turin last week to take the first part of his medicals, as he’s set to sign for €30.5m.

Now Sky is reporting that Schick completed the tests in his homeland, so the Bianconeri can announce him as their player at any time.

The Czech international scored 11 Serie A goals in the season which just finished, despite making only 14 starts.

