Agent: 'Roma want Gonalons'

By Football Italia staff

“Roma’s interest in Maxime Gonalons is real,” confirmed agent Frederic Guerra, who was at the club’s HQ again this afternoon.

RMC Sport in France had already reported that a written offer was sent to Olympique Lyonnais.

He is out of contract in June 2018 and seemingly has given his word to join the Giallorossi.

“Roma’s interest in Gonalons is real,” agent Frederic Guerra told Radio Centro Suono Sport.

"We're still waiting for Roma and Lyon to reach a deal, but we're close to a successful conclusion. I think it can be done by June 30."

He was pictured at the Trigoria training ground again this afternoon following yesterday’s meeting.

The offer is believed to be €5m plus bonuses, compared to Lyon's €9m asking price.