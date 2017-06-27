Martusciello joins Inter staff

By Football Italia staff

Former Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello confirmed he will be part of Luciano Spalletti’s staff at Inter next season.

“I will certainly be a part of Spalletti’s Inter staff,” Martusciello told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

He has a great deal of experience as an assistant manager at Empoli, including for Spalletti and Maurizio Sarri.

Martusciello was promoted to the main role last summer, but failed to avoid relegation on the final day of the campaign.

“Napoli and Sarri will never say that their team is worthy of the Scudetto, as that’s part of his approach. It takes many elements to win the title, but I am sure that next year Napoli will continue to grow and improve.”