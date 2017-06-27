Calabria: 'Italy heads held high'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Calabria said Italy “go out with our heads held high” after a 3-1 European Under-21 Championship semi-final defeat to Spain.

The Milan full-back stepped in for suspended Andrea Conti, while Domenico Berardi also saw out a ban.

“We all had a great performance, but Spain are truly a strong squad and they were all in good shape too,” Calabria told Rai Sport.

“We held out until the red card, which can happen in a match like this, but even down to 10 men we still scored an equaliser.

“Down to 10 and playing every couple of days, the fatigue got to us. We go out, but with heads held high.

“Naturally we thought our squad was worthy of reaching the Final, as there are some star names with luminous futures ahead of them. The stadium was full of Italian fans too and we wanted to win for them.

“I think people saw that we caused Spain real problems, but unfortunately down to 10 men it was too tough.”