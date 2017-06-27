U21: What did we learn?

By Football Italia staff

What did we learn from Italy’s Under-21 European Championship exit to Spain?

Words: Luca LaPorta

Tonight’s match saw the Azzurrini eliminated, losing 3-1 to reigning champions Spain in the semi-final.

It was always going to be a struggle without suspended Domenico Berardi and Andrea Conti, even more so once Roberto Gagliardini got himself sent off for a second (in fairness, third) bookable offence.

Saul Niguez confirmed his status as star name of this tournament with a hat-trick, despite Federico Bernardeschi’s temporary equaliser.

Here’s what we learned from the semi-final.

Italy are largely toothless

With Domenico Berardi suspended, Di Biagio went with a 4-4-2 that saw Andrea Petagna and Federico Bernardeschi pair up top. In the first half, the Azzurri controlled most of the play, creating some chances around the box. However, in the second half, aside from Bernardeschi’s goal, there was essentially nothing troubling the Spanish defenders.

Gagliardini saw red

This was not a game to remember for the Inter man. He was very aggressive in the first half, picked up a booking, which then led to one of the silliest challenges I’ve seen for a sending off. Spain is a great side, and trying to beat them in a semi-final with 10 men is near impossible. With 11 men, this result is different.

Donnarumma distracted

I’m not going to blame Donnarumma for the first two goals, but he’s looked slow all tournament. Italy conceded six goals from a total 10 shots on target. It’s no secret that his mind is on his current renewal situation with the Rossoneri, and how much drama his agent Mino Raiola has caused. Luckily for him, now that the tournament is over for the Azzurrini, he can focus on that saga.

Italy have a striker shortage

Andrea Petagna received a lot of hate from Azzurrini fans over the course of this tournament, mainly for not being able to play with the ball at his feet effectively. It doesn’t help when Petagna is substituted off and his replacement is the ineffective Alberto Cerri. Sure, maybe there wasn’t anyone better than these two, but placing the attack all on the shoulders of Federico Bernardeschi, Domenico Berardi and Federico Chiesa is a tough task.

Di Biagio not the man

Luigi Di Biagio is not the man to lead a group of Italian youngsters to European glory. We saw that throughout this tournament and the last. There were numerous head-scratching decisions in each and every match, which almost showed Italy the door after the group stages. With the likes of Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli and others coming up through the ranks, the Italian Federation need to hire someone more qualified. Doing that will bring more success, as the talent is there.