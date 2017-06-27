PSG join Alex Sandro hunt

By Football Italia staff

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro could leave for €70m, but Chelsea face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Last week Bianconeri director Beppe Marotta confirmed they had turned down a “substantial offer” for the Brazilian, but that the club would not keep anyone against their will.

It was effectively an invitation to open a bidding war, as Chelsea may well find that €70m is no longer enough.

That’s because Sky Sport Italia report that Manchester City are interested, but above all so are Paris Saint-Germain.

Their new director of sport already worked with Alex Sandro at Porto and Juve could aim to get Blaise Matuidi as part of the deal.

Another option, which is still entirely likely, is that Alex Sandro will opt to remain with Juventus and take another stab at the Champions League.