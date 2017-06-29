Gabigol drops Stuttgart hint

By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa is reportedly close to a loan switch to VfB Stuttgart and dropped a big hint on social media.

His agent confirmed this week that Inter wanted to loan out the forward, who didn’t manage a single Serie A start since his €29.5m move from Santos a year ago.

Although clubs mentioned included Las Palmas, it’s now reported that Stuttgart are leading the pack.

This rumour was further fuelled today when Gabigol started following the Bundesliga club’s account on Instagram.