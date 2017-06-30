NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
Official: Dimarco joins Sion
By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially confirmed that Federico Dimarco has joined FC Sion, in what’s thought to be a €2m deal.

The Nerazzurri must meet their Financial Fair Play obligations by the end of today, meaning they must make total sales of €30m.

It was reported this morning that they are on course to do so, with Dimarco contributing to that, and it has now been confirmed he’ll move to Switzerland.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces the outright sale of Federico Dimarco, born in 1997, to the Swiss side FC Sion,” a statement on the Beneamata’s website confirmed.

The centre-back made just one Serie A appearance for Inter, coming on in the 89th minute of the final game of the 2014-15 season.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies