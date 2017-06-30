Official: Dimarco joins Sion

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially confirmed that Federico Dimarco has joined FC Sion, in what’s thought to be a €2m deal.

The Nerazzurri must meet their Financial Fair Play obligations by the end of today, meaning they must make total sales of €30m.

It was reported this morning that they are on course to do so, with Dimarco contributing to that, and it has now been confirmed he’ll move to Switzerland.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces the outright sale of Federico Dimarco, born in 1997, to the Swiss side FC Sion,” a statement on the Beneamata’s website confirmed.

The centre-back made just one Serie A appearance for Inter, coming on in the 89th minute of the final game of the 2014-15 season.