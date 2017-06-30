Inter consider Nainggolan offer

By Football Italia staff

If Kostas Manolas doesn’t join Zenit St Petersburg, Roma could sell Rajda Nainggolan to Inter to meet Financial Fair Play, according to reports.

The Greek centre-back appeared to be on the verge of a move to the Russian club, but he never turned up for his medical and the deal is in danger of collapse.

His sale was set to bring in €35m, and the Giallorossi face a deadline today to meet their FFP obligations.

According to Premium Sport, Inter - who have managed to raise the money for their own FFP targets - are considering testing their resolve with a bid for Nainggolan.

While the Lupi wouldn’t want to give up one of their crown jewels, the Belgian has still to agree on a new contract with the club.

Roma are offering €4m per season, with bonuses included, but it’s thought Nainggolan wants at least €5m per season.

His departure is still unlikely, but if Manolas doesn’t join Zenit then the Giallorossi could be forced to sacrifice the 29-year-old.