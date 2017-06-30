If Kostas Manolas doesn’t join Zenit St Petersburg, Roma could sell Rajda Nainggolan to Inter to meet Financial Fair Play, according to reports.
The Greek centre-back appeared to be on the verge of a move to the Russian club, but he never turned up for his medical and the deal is in danger of collapse.
His sale was set to bring in €35m, and the Giallorossi face a deadline today to meet their FFP obligations.
According to Premium Sport, Inter - who have managed to raise the money for their own FFP targets - are considering testing their resolve with a bid for Nainggolan.
While the Lupi wouldn’t want to give up one of their crown jewels, the Belgian has still to agree on a new contract with the club.
Roma are offering €4m per season, with bonuses included, but it’s thought Nainggolan wants at least €5m per season.
His departure is still unlikely, but if Manolas doesn’t join Zenit then the Giallorossi could be forced to sacrifice the 29-year-old.