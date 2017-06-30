Arsenal join Cuadrado chase

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal have joined Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in asking for Juventus winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, it’s reported.

According to SNAI Sportnews in Italy, the Gunners are ready to give Cuadrado another chance in the Premier League and specifically in London.

The Colombia international struggled to make his mark at Chelsea after his €31m move from Fiorentina in February 2015.

He returned to Juventus on loan and then on a permanent basis in a deal worth around €25m plus bonuses.

Cuadrado dropped down the pecking order over the last few months and could be on the market.

The 29-year-old has already been linked with Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, but now Arsenal have also emerged as contenders.

It’s believed Juve would be prepared to sell Cuadrado for €25m.