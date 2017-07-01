NEWS
Saturday July 1 2017
Official: Bologna sign Poli
By Football Italia staff

Bologna have officially signed midfielder Andrea Poli from Milan, reportedly as a free agent. “It’s an ambitious club with great potential.”

The 27-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract this morning.

“I am very happy, because the club and President wanted me and I have to thank them. I really wanted Bologna too,” he told the Rossoblu’s official YouTube channel.

“It was an objective to come here, as it’s an ambitious club with great potential and I can’t wait to start this new adventure.

“The fans are great, there is a lot of potential in the squad and many young players here. The supporters are passionate, as I realised every time I came to the Stadio Dall’Ara to play against Bologna, where it’s always tough.

“The city needs enthusiasm, as Bologna deserve a season at a strong level. I have already played with Daniele Gastaldello at Sampdoria, Mattia Destro at Milan, Antonio Mirante when I was young at Samp, Angelo Da Costa and a few others.

“I watched Bologna this season, as I always had a strong feeling with the side. I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

He had joined the Rossoneri from Sampdoria in 2013 for €9.7m, but in four seasons played just 109 competitive matches.

