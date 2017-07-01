Atalanta join Giaccherini chase

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini is a candidate for Atalanta if they are to sell Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, but Fiorentina and Torino want the Napoli winger too.

Giaccherini’s stunning goal had Italy fans screaming a year ago at Euro 2016, but he has barely featured since the transfer to Napoli.

He made just 19 appearances in all competition, scoring two goals, but many of those were off the bench.

According to L’Eco di Bergamo, Atalanta have pinpointed the 32-year-old as a potential replacement should Papu Gomez leave this summer.

Fiorentina and Torino have long been linked with bids for the former Juventus, Sunderland and Bologna man.