Saturday July 1 2017
Lazio eye Malaga's Camacho
By Football Italia staff

Lazio are looking at a bid for Malaga midfielder Ignacio Camacho, who has a release clause worth €18m.

With Lucas Biglia refusing a contract extension and Milan not meeting his €25m asking price, the Biancocelesti are seeking alternatives.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are preparing to approach Camacho.

They have a friendly with Malaga coming up and could use that opportunity to discuss a potential swoop.

The 27-year-old has a release clause in his contract worth a reported €18m.

He came up through the Atletico Madrid academy and joined Malaga for €1.5m in 2011.

Last season Camacho contributed four goals and two assists in 35 Liga games.

