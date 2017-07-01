Lazio are looking at a bid for Malaga midfielder Ignacio Camacho, who has a release clause worth €18m.
With Lucas Biglia refusing a contract extension and Milan not meeting his €25m asking price, the Biancocelesti are seeking alternatives.
According to the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are preparing to approach Camacho.
They have a friendly with Malaga coming up and could use that opportunity to discuss a potential swoop.
The 27-year-old has a release clause in his contract worth a reported €18m.
He came up through the Atletico Madrid academy and joined Malaga for €1.5m in 2011.
Last season Camacho contributed four goals and two assists in 35 Liga games.