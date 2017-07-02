Inter want Nainggolan, Vidal or Keita

By Football Italia staff

Inter balanced the books, now they have €60m to spend on a big player and the candidates are Arturo Vidal, Radja Nainggolan and Naby Keita.

The Nerazzurri managed to fit into Financial Fair Play parameters without selling any key figures and can now invest with the might of Suning Group behind them.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there are three main options on the table for their midfield.

The favoured man for the job is Nainggolan, who already worked with Luciano Spalletti at Roma and had perhaps the best seasons of his career under the Coach.

The Belgian rejected a move to Chelsea and was also prepared to snub Manchester United, but he could be tempted by Inter due to Spalletti’s presence.

With the Giallorossi weakening amid a series of sales this summer, including Antonio Rudiger, Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes, he could be intrigued by the new project at San Siro.

Nainggolan still hasn’t signed his new contract with Roma and €60m would likely be enough to sway the club into a sale.

Another option for Inter is Vidal, a familiar face for Serie A thanks to his time at Juventus.

This is the least likely of the alternatives and was mentioned by La Gazzetta more as a wish-list than a genuine target.

An investment for the future would be represented by 22-year-old Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, who has impressed at RB Leipzig.

He scored eight goals with eight assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances last season.

His price-tag would be an absolute minimum of €60m and there’s a bidding war already in progress including Liverpool that is hitting €80m, but Inter’s owners Suning have shown they are not afraid to splash the cash.