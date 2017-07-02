Torino revive Imbula bid

By Football Italia staff

Torino are reigniting their interest in Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who had already been close in January.

The 24-year-old had been at the centre of a bidding war between Milan and Inter before he opted for Marseille in the summer of 2015.

Just six months later, he made a €24.5m move to Stoke City, but failed to settle in at the Premier League side.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Torino are ready to try again for Imbula after January’s offer faltered.

The Granata had been close to a loan with option to buy for €11m when Stoke suddenly raised the price to €15m.

An alternative to Imbula would be Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah.