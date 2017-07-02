Napoli stars cut vacation short

By Football Italia staff

Napoli start pre-season training for 2017-18, as big stars cut their vacations short for the Champions League preliminary round.

The Partenopei will meet up at the Castelvolturno training ground tomorrow before going to their traditional summer camp of Dimaro on Wednesday.

The squad will remain there in the Trentino region from July 5-25, where players cool tired legs in mountain streams after particularly tough sessions.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, several Napoli stars are voluntarily cutting their vacations short in order to be in good shape for the Champions League preliminary round.

The players making an early return include Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and Pepe Reina.

They would all be due an extra week off after taking part in international duty.